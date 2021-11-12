Flint-area activists holding vigil to ‘mourn the death of clean air’ with asphalt plant

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of Flint residents are holding an online vigil Friday evening to “mourn the death of clean air.”

The group is hosting the event at 5 p.m. in a protest against the proposed Ajax Materials Corp. plant in Genesee Township.

The same coalition staged a mock funeral procession outside the State Capitol in late October and delivered a petition signed by over 3,000 people concerned about the plant to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ajax is working through the process of acquiring an air quality permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy that is required for the plant to operate. The group is asking Whitmer to stop plans for the asphalt plant.

Ajax Materials Corp. is proposing to build the plant in an industrial area along Energy Drive near the intersection of Dort Highway and Carpenter Road. That is close to the border between Genesee Township and the city of Flint.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended more studies before the state makes a final decision on the Ajax plans. Federal regulators noted that the plant is proposed for an area already facing air quality issues, so the state should consider its effect in conjunction with other air pollution sources in the area.

The EPA also recommends that state environmental regulators consider concerns about the plant outside of the scope of an air quality permit, including possible civil rights issues.

