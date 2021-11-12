Advertisement

Friday is COVID-19 vaccine deadline for Ascension Genesys Hospital employees

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Employees at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 as of Friday.

According to a Letter of Agreement between Ascension Genesys Hospital and their nurses’ union, registered nurses must get the COVID-19 vaccine by Friday to remain employed. If workers are not fully vaccinated and don’t have an exemption, they could lose their jobs.

The hospital’s vaccine mandate for employees sparked protests in October and some of them took part in a national walkout earlier this month.

The hospital commented on the situation, saying it supports associates peacefully voicing their opinions about the vaccine. Hospital officials have not discussed their plans to address staffing shortages if employees are terminated over the mandate.

The most recent statistics reported to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services this week show Ascension Genesys is operating at 86% capacity. The hospital was treating 63 COVID-19 patients as of Monday and 15 of them were in intensive care.

