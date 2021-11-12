Advertisement

Getting colder with rain, mix, and snow

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A low pressure system working through the Great Lakes will bring spotty showers today, then a trough moving through tomorrow keep scattered showers in the forecast. We’re watching a clipper system that will move through Sunday, which looks to bring us the first accumulating snowfall.

Today’s highs will be seasonable, in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll have a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to 30mph at times. You may see a little sun to start the day – enjoy it if you do! Clouds take over by lunchtime with scattered showers in the forecast.

Tonight as temps fall to the mid 30s, you may see a little snow mix in. Winds will drop to 5-10mph, out of the SW.

Tomorrow highs stay in the lower 40s with scattered showers throughout the day. Winds will be out of the W at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, giving us a wind chill in the 30s.

Sunday brings colder air and the chance for light snow across the area. Models are still in a bit of disagreement, but totals look to be light for most, possibly a bit higher further north and inland due to lake effect. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the mid 30s!

