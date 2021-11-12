Advertisement

Health experts push for COVID-19 patients to inquire about monoclonal antibody treatment

By Mark Bullion
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - COVID-19 cases across the state continue to climb with many hospitals at or near capacity.

But, there is a treatment options when it comes to being diagnosed with COVID-19?

It’s called monoclonal antibody therapy.

Monoclonal antibodies is not a new treatment in the fight against COVID-19, but it’s one that hasn’t received the attention it should be getting.

At least according to Dr. Gregory Forstall, an infectious disease doctor and Physician Assistant Pranjali Wakade.

The monoclonal therapies help restore, enhance or mimic the immune system’s attack on cells. They attack COVID-19 and prevent the virus from bonding with cells in the body, which effectively neutralize it.

Monoclonal antibody treatment is most effective within 10 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

“If you can catch people early enough, you’re able to decrease someone’s chances of being admitted to the hospital. And once you’re in the hospital -- at that time, it’s sometimes too late,” said Forstall.

ABC12 News asked physician assistant Pranjali Wakade why the treatment hasn’t really been at the forefront of options people have when getting diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I think a lot of patients that come in have never heard of that -- and there are a lot of people out there even healthcare providers that we have to send emails out to that our hospital is offering and to educate your patients,” said Wakade.

Wakade also attributes lack of information and misinformation regarding the use of the treatment.

However, they both said that McLaren Flint and Fenton have administered around 900 doses of the therapy to date.

They both encourage patients to talk to their doctor about monoclonal antibody therapy and if it’s right for them.

