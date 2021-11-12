Hunters head north to prepare for the start of firearm deer season Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT)- Traffic is making its way north on I-75 this weekend in anticipation of firearm deer hunting season kicking off Monday.

Bagging that prize buck is just one challenge hunters will face in the woods and fields this year.

Another could be what they’re shooting with.

For now - hunters are getting in some last minute practice - not at deer - but paper targets at Williams Gunsight and Outfitters in Davison.

“My goal this year is to fill the freezer as much as I can because the way the meat prices are and everything that’s going. So, I’m going to have to shoot and try to fill my tags as much as possible,” said Brendyn Betts, a Flint hunter.

“Rest and relaxation. Get out in the woods. I drive a truck for a living, so get in the peace and quiet,” added Burton hunter David Pomeroy.

While deer may be running more due to colder weather over the weekend and next week - hunters who didn’t stock up earlier this year are running into a shortage of ammunition.

Supply chain issues and strong demand are to blame even as overall hunting in Michigan has declined by more than 4% since last year - according to a DNR report.

“Most places are having a rough time getting it. Prices are off the hook right now. $30 for a box of 20 target rounds. I mean, c’mon, really?,” commented Pomeroy.

Still, that’s not stopping hunters in search of deer and good times with family or friends.

“It’s been a passion since I was little. It’s run in the family for years. My great grandpa he showed me to it when I was 7-years-old and ever since then I fell in love with it,” Betts said.

One thing that may help hunters this season - a little tracking snow is expected.

