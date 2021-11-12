JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report

Sunshine Friday morning gave way to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Highest temperatures for the day ranged from the 40s, to around 50, and occurred by about 1pm. As temperatures tumbled from there, scattered showers developed across much of lower Michigan, courtesy of the strong, chilly winds blowing across the lakes. Scattered light snow showers and flurries will remain a possibility overnight as lows settle into the low 30s.

Saturday’s weather will be similar to Friday’s. There will be a little bit of sunshine, but brisk westerly winds will likely stir up more clouds and some showers. The showers that pop up will be rain in some spots, and snow in others. A rain/snow mix will also be a good bet across the ABC12 viewing area. High temperatures for the day will range from the lower, to middle 40s. Our “normal” high temperature for this part of November is 48-degrees.

For Saturday night, on into Sunday, a clipper-type system will quickly make a move into our area from the northwest. It will give us a chance at our first accumulation of the season for the Great Lakes Bay Region and the Flint area. High temperatures Sunday will be a little bit above freezing, so we will get that sloppy kind of snow. On ABC12 News we will let you know when some of that sloppiness may result in some slippery roads. - JR