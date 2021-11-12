JR’s Thursday Night Weather Report

Some sunshine and strong southeast to southerly winds Thursday combined to push temperatures to above-average levels. Highs for the day ranged from the upper 50s, to middle 60s ahead of a cold front that is already moving off to our east. The front brought a quick hit of rain to Mid-Michigan during the afternoon and evening. Now it will be a few scattered light showers lingering behind the front for the overnight period. With some late-night starlight, lows early Friday morning will range from the middle, to upper 30s .

The best chance of seeing some sunshine Friday will come in the morning. As strong southwesterly winds draw much cooler air in across the lakes, quiet a bit of cloud cover will likely be stirred up for the afternoon and evening. There will also be a chance of seeing some scattered rain/snow showers across the area during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures for the day will be in the 40s, so there really isn’t a good chance for any wet snow to stick.

Saturday will bring another chance of some scattered, generally light, rain/snow showers. Highs Saturday will have to struggle to get much past the 40-degree mark. Sunday will feature a clipper-type weather system. Some light, wet snow looks to be a good bet, with some of it sticking – especially to grassy areas. Highs Sunday will stay in the 30s, while lows early Monday morning dip to sub-freezing levels. On ABC12 News we will let you know when we may have to deal with some slippery roads. - JR