Advertisement

Police use new night vision drone to capture Saginaw burglary suspect

Suspect allegedly broke into a cell phone store and was located several blocks away hiding under a grill
Saginaw Police Department
Saginaw Police Department(source: Saginaw Police Department)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Police used a drone with thermal imaging capability to apprehend a suspect accused of breaking into a Saginaw cell phone store late Thursday.

Saginaw police responded to a burglary alarm at the Saginaw Wireless store at 2700 Davenport Ave. around 10:45 p.m. The first officer in the area quickly determined someone broke into the store and radioed the description of a suspect in several recent crimes to other officers.

A Michigan State Police trooper saw someone matching that description southeast of the cell phone store and began a foot chase. Several other police officers and a K-9 team joined the chase, but they could not catch up to the suspect.

The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office responded with a drone, which carries night vision and thermal imaging technology. A detective operating the drone noticed a human heat signature in the 2000 block of North Charles Street and directed a K-9 team to the area.

The K-9 located the suspect hiding under a barbecue grill and police arrested him without further incident. The suspect was not identified because he hadn’t appeared in court for arraignment by Friday morning.

“This is an excellent example of how well our Saginaw area police agencies work together side by side in a joint effort to make our community safer,” said Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth.

The sheriff’s office obtained the drone in September with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Two detectives have completed required certification from the FAA and earned qualifications as Law Enforcement Thermo-Graphers.

“We acquired this technology and trained our officers to further enable our agency to fight crime and assist our partner agencies utilizing the most innovative technology in attempt to give law enforcement an edge against those who choose to commit crimes,” said Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Ajax Materials Corp. has proposed a new asphalt plant for this property on Energy Drive in...
Flint-area activists holding vigil to ‘mourn the death of clean air’ with asphalt plant
Ray Curry will be president of the United Auto Workers.
UAW leader investigated for possible ethical misconduct
"Slavery by Another Name" will be performed at McCree Theatre in Flint.
'Slavery by Another Name' coming to McCree Theater
The Salvation Army's Christmas Town giveaway in Flint
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday