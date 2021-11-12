President Biden planning to attend GM Factory Zero grand opening near Detroit

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WJRT) - President Joe Biden will be on hand when General Motors ushers in a next generation vehicle assembly plant next week.

GM announced that Biden will take part in the grand opening Wednesday for Factory Zero, which produces an all electric lineup of vehicles in the former Hamtramck Assembly plant near Detroit. Biden plans to tout his $1 trillion infrastructure bill during the visit.

GM has invested over $2.2 billion to convert the 4.5 million-square-foot Hamtramck facility into an electric vehicle production hub with about 2,200 employees. Factory Zero produces an electric Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Hummer pickup truck, a Hummer SUV and an electric version of the Chevrolet Cruze sedan.

Factory Zero is a big step toward GM’s goal of producing only electric vehicles by 2035.

Production of GM’s Hummer EV pickup truck in Hamtramck is expected to start this year followed by the electric Cruze next year and the Hummer electric SUV in 2023. The electric Silverado will be unveiled in January with full production starting in 2023.

