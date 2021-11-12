Probe into mysterious Midland County shooting death continues one year later

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New details tonight in a mysterious shooting death in Midland County, where a woman was shot inside a home.

It was a year ago yesterday when Thelma Hofman was standing in the house and she was apparently shot by someone standing outside home.

There have been no arrests, but tonight we have new details from the sheriff and the man who was in a relationship with Hoffman

It was around 4:30 in the morning on Veteran’s Day 2020 when 70-year-old Thelma Hofman was in the kitchen area of the home on Bradford Road in rural Mount Haley Township when she collapsed.

Her friend, George McDonnell was in the home and heard a thud, most likely Hofman hitting the floor. He called 911, but it wasn’t until emergency responders arrived that McDonnell, who owns the home, realized she was shot.

McDonnell was asked if heard a gunshot.

“Nobody in the neighborhood heard a gunshot,” he says.

Midland County Sheriff Myron Greene confirms that Hofman was shot twice by someone outside the home, indicating this was not an accidental shooting. Greene says its frustrating that the department has not been able to make an arrest.

“As a neighbor she was just always nice, always very helpful,” says Jennifer Davenport of Hofman.

Hofman lived on Catherine Street in Bay City and Davenport lives right across the street.

“It stuck with me and kind of bothered me that we never found out what happened,” says Davenport.

Investigators questioned McDonnel immediately after the shooting.

“Right from the start, I killed my wife, (they were not married) my sweetheart, I was a guilty man,” is the way McDonnell felt when he was questioned.

Sheriff Greene says although George was interviewed, additional evidence has been uncovered and investigators would like to interview McDonnell again, but the sheriff says McDonnell and his attorney have not cooperated.

McDonnell believes he was the intended target of the shooter and is adamant that he had nothing to do with Hofman’s death.

He was asked if he shot Hofman.

“Of course not, we were dependent on each other,” he said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to called the Midland County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.