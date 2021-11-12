Advertisement

Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army of Shiawassee and Genesee County is preparing to kickoff the bell ringing season Friday afternoon.

During the annual Red Kettle Campaign, shoppers will hear bells ringing every day except on Sundays and Thanksgiving from now until Dec. 24.

Salvation Army Major Randy Hellstrom discussed how important the Red Kettle Campaign is to the organization’s mission to help children and families during the winter holiday season.

Click here for more information about Salvation Army programs and directions for donating.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

"Slavery by Another Name" will be performed at McCree Theatre in Flint.
‘Slavery by Another Name’ coming to McCree Theatre in Flint
Clio Center for the Arts
Clio Center for the Arts offers variety of classes for the community
Jerry Baker
Honoring Mid-Michigan veterans on Veterans Day
Shondalia White
Flint actress on the rise with role on ‘Black Mafia Family’