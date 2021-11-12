Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Salvation Army of Shiawassee and Genesee County is preparing to kickoff the bell ringing season Friday afternoon.

During the annual Red Kettle Campaign, shoppers will hear bells ringing every day except on Sundays and Thanksgiving from now until Dec. 24.

Salvation Army Major Randy Hellstrom discussed how important the Red Kettle Campaign is to the organization’s mission to help children and families during the winter holiday season.

