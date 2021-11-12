‘Slavery by Another Name’ coming to McCree Theatre in Flint
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “Slavery by Another Name” is the first of a free documentary film series at the new McCree Theatre in Flint.
It is a story of the system of forced labor imposed on many African-Americans based on a book by Douglas A. Blackmon.
McCree Theatre Executive Director Charles Winfrey talked about the film and what the audience can expect during the performance.
