‘Slavery by Another Name’ coming to McCree Theatre in Flint

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - “Slavery by Another Name” is the first of a free documentary film series at the new McCree Theatre in Flint.

It is a story of the system of forced labor imposed on many African-Americans based on a book by Douglas A. Blackmon.

McCree Theatre Executive Director Charles Winfrey talked about the film and what the audience can expect during the performance.

