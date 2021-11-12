UAW leader investigated for possible ethical misconduct

DETROIT - The president of United Auto Workers is under investigation by the union’s ethics officer for possible ethical misconduct related to accepting almost $2,000 worth of 2017 football tickets from a union vendor.

The Detroit News says a report filed Thursday by a court-appointed watchdog shows 15 open investigations and concluded one into President Ray Curry, who said he “voluntarily” paid back the money.

While the International Executive Board and watchdog considered the matter closed, the UAW’s ethics officer is investigating further.

The news is the latest chapter in a union corruption scandal that’s sent about a dozen people to prison and and forced major changes.

