Fight breaks out at Flint high school, requiring local police officers to get involved

The altercation happened at Southwestern Classical Academy on Friday
Flint Community Schools
By Michael Nafso
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (11/13/2021) - Flint Community Schools Interim Superintendent, Kevelin Jones is speaking about an altercation at Southwestern Classical Academy on Friday. Jones says the safety and well-being of student community is always the primary concern for Flint Community Schools.

The altercation was between two students and required assistance from the local police department.

In a statement, Jones said, “The school followed safety protocols by implementing lockdown procedures – keeping our scholars in their classrooms while the police handled the incident. Any additional questions pertaining to the altercation should be directed to the local police department.”

ABC12 reached out to Flint Police for more information, but we have not heard back at this time.

