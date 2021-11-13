Grand Blanc road reopens following roundabout construction project

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - After two years of being on the docket, the new roundabout at the intersection of Grand Blanc and Embury road is complete

" There’s a lot of traffic, a lot of traffic goes through there,” Genesee County Road Commission Construction Engineering Manager, Gerrad Godley said. “There’s a lot of traffic that goes south and in Embury so getting it open back up is gonna make a huge difference.”

The project started back in July and even with some setbacks, the project is completed on time, Godley added.

“There were numerous utility delays on this project, AT&T had some conflicts, Consumers Energy, both electric and gas had conflicts and even some of cable television the contractor even though he got delayed through the utility owners still persevered and was able to get the job done under the contracted amount of time,” he explained.

Traffic should resume to normal without issue and advises drivers to take caution as weather does start to turn bad, especially for new drivers.

“Just learn what that roundabout is directing you too and just just be safe out there,” Godley said. “It’s a crazy world, and try not to be distracted.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.