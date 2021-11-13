Advertisement

JR’s Friday Night Weather Report

By JR Kirtek
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine Friday morning gave way to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon.  Highest temperatures for the day ranged from the 40s, to around 50, and occurred by about 1pm.  As temperatures tumbled from there, scattered showers developed across much of lower Michigan, courtesy of the strong, chilly winds blowing across the lakes.  Scattered light snow showers and flurries will remain a possibility overnight as lows settle into the low 30s.

Saturday’s weather will be similar to Friday’s.  There will be a little bit of sunshine, but brisk westerly winds will likely stir up more clouds and some showers.  The showers that pop up will be rain in some spots, and snow in others.  A rain/snow mix will also be a good bet across the ABC12 viewing area.  High temperatures for the day will range from the lower, to middle 40s.  Our “normal” high temperature for this part of November is 48-degrees.

For Saturday night, on into Sunday, a clipper-type system will quickly make a move into our area from the northwest.  It will give us a chance at our first accumulation of the season for the Great Lakes Bay Region and the Flint area.  High temperatures Sunday will be a little bit above freezing, so we will get that sloppy kind of snow.  On ABC12 News we will let you know when some of that sloppiness may result in some slippery roads. - JR

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

More Mixed Showers for Saturday...
JR's Friday Night Weather Report
More Mixed Showers Likely for Saturday...
JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report
More Mixed Showers Likely for Saturday...
JR's Friday Evening Weather Report
Rain/snow mix
Rain/snow mix Friday and through the weekend