Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A good chunk of mid-Michigan will see its first accumulating snow Sunday.

An Alberta Clipper will move into our area, producing some big, wet snowflakes.

Because the ground is so warm - most of it will melt on contact.

Any accumulation will be mainly on grassy surfaces.

Afternoon temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 30s.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for both Sunday and Monday morning for snow Sunday and some slick roads first thing Monday morning as temperatures slide back into the upper 20s to low 30s.

A warming trend will take place to start next week.

Dry weather will last through Tuesday.

By Wednesday, there will be a chance for rain with highs near 60 degrees.

