Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ll start our weekend with quiet and colder weather.

Clouds will dominate the sky with just a peek or two of sun briefly.

Isolated sprinkles or flurries are possible, especially along the 127 corridor.

Look for highs in the low to mid 40s.

A gusty westerly breeze will make it feel more like the 30s.

An Alberta clipper system slides in on Sunday.

For many of us - it will be the first accumulating snow of the season.

Due to how warm the ground still is, much of the snow will melt on contact.

Overall amounts will run around an inch.

Afternoon temperatures will only rise to the mid to upper 30s.

At times - showers could mix in with the snow.

Next week starts off with slippery spots on some roads as morning temperatures will be just below the freezing mark.

Dry weather holds until Wednesday.

As warmer air returns, we’ll see some rain by the end of the day.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Colder than normal temperatures today
Kevin's Weather Forecast
More Mixed Showers for Saturday...
JR’s Friday Night Weather Report
More Mixed Showers for Saturday...
JR's Friday Night Weather Report
More Mixed Showers Likely for Saturday...
JR’s Friday Evening Weather Report