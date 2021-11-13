Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ll start our weekend with quiet and colder weather.

Clouds will dominate the sky with just a peek or two of sun briefly.

Isolated sprinkles or flurries are possible, especially along the 127 corridor.

Look for highs in the low to mid 40s.

A gusty westerly breeze will make it feel more like the 30s.

An Alberta clipper system slides in on Sunday.

For many of us - it will be the first accumulating snow of the season.

Due to how warm the ground still is, much of the snow will melt on contact.

Overall amounts will run around an inch.

Afternoon temperatures will only rise to the mid to upper 30s.

At times - showers could mix in with the snow.

Next week starts off with slippery spots on some roads as morning temperatures will be just below the freezing mark.

Dry weather holds until Wednesday.

As warmer air returns, we’ll see some rain by the end of the day.

