Michigan reports a skyrocketed number in the daily average of COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases has drastically increased since Wednesday’s report.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 15,878 new COVID-19 illnesses Thursday to Friday for a total of 1,188,678. The daily average of 7,939 newly confirmed cases has nearly doubled since the report on Wednesday.

State health officials reported 83 deaths attributed to the coronavirus Thursday to Friday, which increases Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 22,767.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing has continued to increase since Wednesday’s report. As of Thursday, 56,208 tests were completed. The percentage of positive tests has also remained high, settling at 16.31% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses has remained consistently high since the reading on Wednesday. As of Friday, 2,852 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 124 more than Wednesday.

A total of 2,713 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators has increased since the report on Wednesday. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 651 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 350of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday’s report, there are 16 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and three more on ventilators.

As of Wednesday, Michigan reports that the state has distributed over 15.543 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 8.027 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 6.292 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 788,900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.338 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.655 million people statewide. A total of 54.4% of Michiganders are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 69.8% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The state reported that pediatric vaccine data for children aged 5-11 years went live as of 11/5/21. This resulted in the coverage rates decreasing due to the expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligible population.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 43,035 cases and 1,030 deaths, which is an increase of 479 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 26,987 cases and 659 deaths, which is an increase of 295 cases.

Arenac, 1,758 cases and 38 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Bay, 14,657 cases and 387 deaths, which is an increase of 188 cases and two deaths.

Clare, 3,537 cases and 107 deaths, which is an increase of 64 cases and three deaths.

Gladwin, 2,935 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.

Gratiot, 4,763 cases and 128 deaths, which is an increase of 78 cases and two deaths.

Huron, 3,937 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 42 cases.

Iosco, 2,912 cases and 92 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Isabella, 8,153 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 80 cases.

Lapeer, 10,200 cases and 247 deaths, which is an increase of 116 cases.

Midland, 10,143 cases and 138 deaths, which is an increase of 177 cases and one death.

Ogemaw, 2,393 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and two deaths.

Oscoda, 857 cases and 38 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Roscommon, 2,339 cases and 68 deaths, which is an increase of 58 cases.

Sanilac, 4,600 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 65 cases.

Shiawassee, 8,005 cases and 130 deaths, which is an increase of 146 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 6,690 cases and 190 deaths, which is an increase of 86 cases and one death.

