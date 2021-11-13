Village of Lennon ‘quiet’ following arrest Thursday in February 1997 cold case

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - The village of Lennon is in shock and still processing the news of an arrest in a 24 year old cold case.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced on Thursday that 41-year-old Michael Bur of Lennon was charged and arrested in the February 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur.

Most people know that Lennon is a very quiet town.

The very few streets of the village of Lennon are very quiet just one day after Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest of 41-year-old Michael Bur, who was accused of murdering 88-year-old Mary Prieur in 1997.

ABC12 News spent some time trying to talk to people in the village to see how their feeling and doing.

The overall response was that people were pretty tight lipped.

Others, simply said they didn’t have anything to say.

Of the very few people that did speak with ABC12 News, the consensus was the same.

One person said that Prieur kept to herself a lot and that she lead a pretty private life.

Another person said that Prieur was a very kind and caring person.

Others say that they’re in shock over the arrest of Bur, knowing he had been living there all this time.

The last person ABC12 News spoke with in Lennon, says that she hopes this will bring closure to the case that’s baffled investigators since day one.

“Mary Prieur deserves to let the people know -- she’s resting in peace.”

More details about Bur’s arrest and a more comprehensive overview of the case will be happening on Wednesday.

