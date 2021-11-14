2 people die from drugs just days apart at same house

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT)(AP) - Police say two people died of suspected drug overdoses just days apart in the same central Michigan house.

The latest was 63-year-old John Smith, who was renting the Mount Pleasant house and was found dead last Monday.

The Morning Sun newspaper, citing police reports, says the landlord made the discovery.

Justin Gay was found dead in the same house on Nov. 6. He was 41 years old.

The Oak Street house was a hub of drug activity for much of the summer before a raid by police in September.

