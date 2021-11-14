Advertisement

2 people die from drugs just days apart at same house

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT)(AP) - Police say two people died of suspected drug overdoses just days apart in the same central Michigan house.

The latest was 63-year-old John Smith, who was renting the Mount Pleasant house and was found dead last Monday.

The Morning Sun newspaper, citing police reports, says the landlord made the discovery.

Justin Gay was found dead in the same house on Nov. 6. He was 41 years old.

The Oak Street house was a hub of drug activity for much of the summer before a raid by police in September.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen...
Distress grows as MSU visitor remains missing 2 weeks later
Grand Blanc road reopens following roundabout construction project
Village of Lennon in shock, processing arrest in cold case
Village of Lennon ‘quiet’ following arrest Thursday in February 1997 cold case
25 years of Angie
ABC12 News celebrates Angie Hendershot on her 25th anniversary