Distress grows as MSU visitor remains missing 2 weeks later

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) (AP) - Friends and family gathered in suburban Detroit to pray for a college student who disappeared two weeks ago while visiting Michigan State University.

Brendan Santo still hasn’t been found.

The 18-year-old from Rochester Hills is a student at Grand Valley State University.

Police say Police said he was on foot when he left a dorm shortly before midnight on Oct. 29.

It was the eve of the Michigan-MSU football game. Meanwhile, in East Lansing, Santo’s disappearance was publicized Saturday on the scoreboard at Spartan Stadium and announced over the public address system.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.