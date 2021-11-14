Advertisement

Distress grows as MSU visitor remains missing 2 weeks later

Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29.
Michigan State University Police are searching for 18-year-old Brandon Santo, who was last seen on Oct. 29.(MSU Police and Public Safety)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WJRT) (AP) - Friends and family gathered in suburban Detroit to pray for a college student who disappeared two weeks ago while visiting Michigan State University.

Brendan Santo still hasn’t been found.

The 18-year-old from Rochester Hills is a student at Grand Valley State University.

Police say Police said he was on foot when he left a dorm shortly before midnight on Oct. 29.

It was the eve of the Michigan-MSU football game. Meanwhile, in East Lansing, Santo’s disappearance was publicized Saturday on the scoreboard at Spartan Stadium and announced over the public address system.

