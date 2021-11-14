It could be tricky to get a deer processed in some areas

ALPENA, Mich. (WJRT) (AP) - Deer hunters might find it easier to bag a buck than to have the meat processed in some areas of Michigan.

The traditional 16-day firearm season starts Monday.

Some butchers in the northeastern Lower Peninsula say several shops have closed or their owners have retired.

Alisha Manning is the owner of Bucky’s Meats, west of Alpena.

She’s been processing deer from earlier limited hunts. Manning had to put up a sign telling hunters she was “maxed out.”

But she’s ready to take deer again during the firearm season.

