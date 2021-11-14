Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An Alberta Clipper will produce some additional snow this evening.

Because the ground is so warm - most of it will melt on contact.

Any accumulation will be mainly on grassy surfaces.

Overnight temperatures will dip to around the freezing mark.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect for both overnight and Monday morning for snow and some slick roads first thing Monday morning.

As the day wears on we’ll see a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the low 40s to start the week.

A warming trend will take place Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Wednesday, there will be a chance for rain with highs near 60 degrees.

