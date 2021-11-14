Veterans honored at AMVETS ceremony in Bay City

BAY CITY Mich. (WJRT) -AMVETS Post 22 in Bay City- held a ceremony Saturday to give thanks to the men and women across the state who answered the call to serve-- including those who made the ultimate service.

You’re never forgotten as a soldier and when you’ve gone and made that ultimate sacrifice, it is our duty and responsibility as AMVETS to make sure people understand and remember,” said AMVETS Commander, Christopher Graves.

”Jason grew up wanting to be a Marine. He had a uncle that was a Marine and he just this lifelong dream of being a Marine,” said AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary.

Jason Calo fulfilled that dream. Joining the military after high school.

But it was cut short in 2010 when Calo was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan.

Gone, but not forgotten. Saturday at the AMVETS in Bay City- Sgt. Calo was honored for his service and sacrifice.

“Tonight we are celebrating the life of Jason. A gold star person. We are here with his family and we are trying to let them understand that we care. We understand the sacrifice he made and we appreciate it,” Graves said.

In addition to Sgt. Calo, the program also recognized 30 veterans from around the state-- to honor their service to our country.

Robert Wisniewski spent four years in the Marine Corps.

“It feels good when someone comes up and says that to you, thanks for your service,” said veteran, Robert Wisniewski.

Christopher Graves served in the United States Army for two decades. He is now an AMVETS commander- helping to support other veterans.

“Well, when you first get out, its a transition, but when you have organizations like ours, it helps us because we have people that have gone through it, so the more you are able to understand that, the more we can help our veterans,” Graves said.

“What I love about this program and what I love about the Americanism program in general is that it helps to keep citizenship. Civic responsibility, patriotism alive and well within our community. And so tonight is a great example of how that might happen,”

Sgt. Calo left behind a wife and two children.

