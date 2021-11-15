Ajax Materials wins approval for Genesee Township asphalt plant with conditions

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Ajax Materials Corp. received a key approval to build an asphalt plant in Genesee Township, but the company must abide by enhanced measures to limit harmful emissions.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced approval Monday of an air quality permit allowing the plant to operate. The approval comes with five additional safeguards on emissions designed to protect area residents.

The asphalt plant will be located in an industrial area along Energy Drive, which is near the intersection of Dort Highway and Carpenter Road at the border between Genesee Township and the city of Flint.

State regulators say Ajax met all conditions for the required air quality permit despite 340 comments on the record from residents and environmental activists during the 83-day public feedback period.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Liesl Clark said many comments raised issues outside the agency’s jurisdiction to regulate.

However, she sent a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday asking for more guidance and support for state environmental regulators to protect public health in at-risk communities.

“It is vital that air permitting rules ensure consistent, clear rules so that they are not subject to arbitrary decisions,” said Clark. “But it is abundantly clear in this situation, and many others across the nation, that the tools we are given to protect particularly distressed communities should be strengthened.”

She said Michigan regulators used every measure they could within the law to protect residents around the plant. The additional restrictions on Ajax include the following:

A ban on burning waste oil.

Limiting the sulfur content in fuel.

More stringent testing of emissions.

Enhanced plans to limit dust, including on more paved surfaces.

A requirement for volatile organic compound testing with long-term and short-term limits in place.

Monday’s approval may not be the final say on the Ajax plant. Anyone may appeal the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy decision to Genesee County Circuit Court.

