Ascension Genesys employees concerned about patient care following vaccine mandate suspensions

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Dozens of employees put on leave at Ascension Genesys after the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccine deadline Nov.12.

The Grand Blanc Township hospital toldABC12 News that they still don’t know how many people had changes to their employment because of this mandate.

The Monday following the mandate, 200 job openings appeared on Ascension Genesys hospital’s website.

Over 100 of those being nursing positions.

An anonymous source tells ABC12 there are new nursing charting guidelines being implemented and they’re concerning.

“There’s not enough patient care to begin with and now they’re expecting us to do less care,” said the anonymous source.

The documents given to employees from the hospital is titled, “Nursing Care guidelines for extraordinary times”-- in it, it outlines new protocol for nurses.

“One of the things on that sheet directly says that instead of doing patient bathes every day it will be every 4 days,” said the anonymous source.

It also states that for stable patients’ linens will only be changed if visibly soiled, and vitals will be take once every 24 hours.

If a patient is unstable, vitals can be taken every 4 hours, but nurses are also taking on more patients meaning less time to do these things.

“Having more patients, you have less time per patient to notice if there’s changes,” the source said. “If your patient is declining, giving their meds at a scheduled time. All of the things you do as a nurse are being affected because you have less time per patient.”

Multiple sources at the hospital nursing staff have been short staffed for some time now--relying on agency nurses to step in where needed.

ABC12′s anonymous source said that after the mandate, those concerns are multiplying.

“Now we don’t have a charge nurse and were going over grid, we don’t have enough staff on the floor to begin with and walking onto the unit there’s maybe 2 core staff nurses,” said the source. “The rest are agency nurses that aren’t familiar with the unit to begin with so there’s a lot of fear and anxiety about what is to come.”

Ascension Genesys said in a statement:

“With the health and safety of our patients and associates as our top priorities, Ascension established and continues to evaluate numerous contingency plans and safety protocols in the event of a critical surge of patients. These plans and protocols may only be used in extraordinary circumstances for a limited amount of time to ensure our staff have more time for direct patient care at the bedside. The application of these protocols is dependent on each individual patient condition. We continue to provide high quality and safe patient care for all patients in our facilities.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.