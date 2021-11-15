Advertisement

Bay County woman wins over $1 million Lotto 47 jackpot

A Bay County woman won a $1.63 million Lotto 47 jackpot with this ticket purchased at Dore's...
A Bay County woman won a $1.63 million Lotto 47 jackpot with this ticket purchased at Dore's Party Store in Kawkawlin.(source: Michigan Lottery)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Halloween was a little less spooky for a Bay County woman, who discovered she won $1.63 million from a Michigan Lottery drawing the previous day.

The 52-year-old winner matched all six numbers in the Oct. 30 Lotto 47 drawing -- 04-07-12-13-30-32 -- with a ticket purchased at Dore’s Party Store at 2521 S. Huron Road in Kawkawlin. She didn’t realize her luck until the following day.

“When I checked my ticket on Halloween, I really couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” the lucky winner said. “I made my husband double check it just to be sure I wasn’t dreaming.”

She recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing to claim her prize as a lump sum payment of about $1.1 million. The winner could have received the winnings as 30 annuity payments for the full $1.63 million value.

She plans to save most of her winnings for retirement.

“You always think about winning, but I’m not sure I ever thought it would happen,” the winner said. “It has definitely felt like a dream.”

