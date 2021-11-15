EGLE approves Ajax Materials plans for asphalt plant

FLINT AND GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - “Here we go again,” is how Quincy Murphy, newly elected councilperson for Flint’s third ward feels about plans for AJAX Materials Corporation to build a hot mix asphalt plant on the border of Genesee Township and Flint.

For Murphy it is reminiscent of Flint’s most recent environmental crisis,”You know the Flint disaster of the switch to the water that caused the lead to leak in the water...here we go with this situation,” he said.

Murphy was among several other participating in a virtual town hall Monday morning just hours before the decision to approve Ajax’s permit by The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

In a press release, EGLE said the decision comes with a number of site-specific conditions and restrictions. But that means very little to the community where this proposed plant could be built. It is a mostly impoverished community of color.

The proposed site for the new plant is on Energy Drive on a piece of land that borders Genesee Township and Flint’s Third ward.

Mona Munroe-Younis, an environmental activist organized the town hall. “It (proposed plant) is surrounded by some of the lowest income and predominately black neighborhood in Flint,” she said. The location is across the street from a public housing complex.

The families who live near the proposed location have been protesting for months the building of this new plant. In a press release from EGLE the director said the agency received hundreds of comments from residents and environmental advocates.

Many of those we’ve talked to over the months have had concerns about their health and safety and what the plant would do to the air they breathe.

The EGLE director said the agency took every measure it could within existing laws to protect residents in the plant’s vicinity.

In a letter sent to the United States Environmental Protection Agency EGLE Director Liesl Clark said “While applying Federal and State laws according to our department’s longstanding practice and consistently validated precedent EGLE broke new ground on this permit in applying location-based environmental justice considerations to the process.”

The decision comes with regulations including: removing the company’s ability to burn waste oil; limiting the sulfur content in fuel; more stringent testing of stack emissions; enhanced fugitive dust plan that includes additional paved areas; and long- and short-term limits for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) including a VOC testing requirement.

Murphy says he understands Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desire to fix the ‘damn’ roads, but not on the backs of poor, blacks.

EGLE says the approval starts a 90 day period during which time anyone may appeal the decision to circuit court.

