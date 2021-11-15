Former chiropractor from Grand Blanc Township sent to prison

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A former chiropractor from Grand Blanc Township will spend years in prison after pleading no contest to several sexual assault charges involving his patients.

Charles Jackson was sentenced to at least five years in prison after making his pleas to 18 charges in Genesee County Circuit Court.

He pleaded no contest to 16 counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of assault with intent to commit penetration. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as such at sentencing.

Eight other charges against him, including kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, were dropped in exchange for his plea.

A Genesee County judge sentenced Jackson on Monday to spend five to 10 years in prison for the assault charge, 23 months to five years in prison for the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge and 17 months to two years in prison for the fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

Each of the sentences will be served at the same time under Michigan law. Jackson received credit for the 428 days he already has spent in the Genesee County Jail.

Female patients from Jackson’s former practice on Hill Road in Grand Blanc Township testified about uncomfortable comments and inappropriate touching from Jackson. One woman testified that Jackson kissed her after inappropriate touching.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has suspended Jackson’s license and his practice has been shut down.

