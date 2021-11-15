Genesee County school mask mandate loosening up on Dec. 22

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Fewer staff and students will be required to wear face coverings in Genesee County schools after Christmas break.

The Genesee County Health Department announced a reduction in its countywide school mask mandate on Monday for students, staff and volunteers age 5 and older beginning Dec. 22. That date coincides with the start of Christmas break for most schools.

After Dec. 22, no mask mandate will be in effect for Genesee County classrooms or educational activities with students age 5 or older. The county’s mask mandate for educational settings will remain indefinitely where students are age 4 or younger.

The health department still recommends face masks in all educational settings, but the requirement after Dec. 22 will pertain only to facilities with students age 4 or younger. A federal mask mandate for school buses remains in effect for all students regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status.

Genesee County was the first in Michigan to issue a countywide school mask mandate on Aug. 12. It initially covered kindergarten through sixth grade, but the health department expanded it on Sept. 7 to include pre-K through 12th grade.

The order also covers extracurricular activities and events taking place in schools, including all school board meetings. Youth camps, youth programs, child care centers, tutoring centers, pre-schools, vocational schools, athletics and transportation also are covered.

Everyone in those settings is required to wear a face covering regardless of their COVID-19 vaccine status. Students, staff and volunteers can get a medical waiver. But, it must be in writing from a medical doctor practicing in Michigan who has an ongoing doctor-patient relationship.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.