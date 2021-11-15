Advertisement

Health experts want to know more about flu at University of Michigan

Over 500 cases of flu have been diagnosed since Oct. 6 connected to the Ann Arbor campus
By Associated Press
Nov. 15, 2021
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Federal health experts are visiting the University of Michigan to learn more about hundreds of flu cases diagnosed by the campus health service.

There have been more than 500 cases diagnosed since Oct. 6, with 77% of those afflicted not vaccinated against the flu.

Dr. Juan Luis Marquez of the Washtenaw County Health Department says the size of the outbreak is unusual. Experts are recommending flu shots.

Marquez says the outbreak raises concerns about what the flu season may bring on top of COVID-19.

