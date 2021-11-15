Hunters prepare for firearm deer hunting season

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Regular firearm deer hunting season starts on November 15th and hunters are already making their way up to their favorite hunting spots.

“The heart of the gun season is from the 15th of November to the 30th,” said Whitney Hughes.

Leading up to the day the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been putting out safety reminders in hopes of a good hunting season.

Some of those include:

· Knowing your firearm and how it functions

· Know your target and what’s beyond it

· Don’t trespass on private property

· Wear hunter orange

While people have already been able to bow hunt some say firearm hunting is by far their favorite way to hunt.

“Gun season has been huge in my family, you know, everybody takes time off work and school and whatnot, and they go out and you can hear all the shots going off around you, It’s a different atmosphere. It’s pretty cool,” added Hughes.

“Your chances of getting a nice buck are a lot better in gun season, I mean instead of a 30, 40 yard shot you can make 100 or 200 yard shot. Common sense you’re more likely to get a deer a good, nice, Buck,” said Nyle Chojnacki.

To find more details about firearm deer hunting season and everything you need to know head to the states DNR website or click on the link, HERE.

