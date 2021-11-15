JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

Roads early Monday morning were quite slippery in some areas of Mid-Michigan as drivers had to deal with a “black ice” situation. Mostly cloudy skies held for much of the day as chilly winds across the lakes kept the lake-effect going. Overnight, winds will clock-back to the southwest. This will allow the clouds to break up as the lake-effect shuts down. Temperatures early Tuesday morning will settle into the middle 20s, which is a little bit below the average.

Tuesday will be a brighter day across the ABC12 viewing area. Sky conditions will range from partly, to mostly sunny. Winds will be pretty light from the south to southeast. Highs will range from the lower, to middle 40s – also a little bit below the average. As the day comes to a close, the trend will be for the clouds to increase again. This will lead to some rain for Wednesday as high temperatures move back into the 50s on southwesterly breezes.

By Wednesday night, another cold front will move across lower Michigan. The front will sweep the rain off to the east, and allow our winds to turn in from the west-northwest. The will open the door to another batch of colder air, so the lake-effect will get revved up again for Thursday. While we will see some sunshine Thursday, we will also likely have to deal with scattered snow showers or flurries as high temperatures dip to below-average levels for week’s end. On ABC12 News we’ll let you know if that colder air will hold through the weekend. - JR