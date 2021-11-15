Advertisement

Mar-a-Lago-trespasser deported to China 2 years later

FILE - President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's...
FILE - President Donald Trump listens during a "National Dialogue on Safely Reopening America's Schools," event in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Washington. New York prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s business dealings have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in the probe as the previous panel’s term was set to run out, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJRT) (AP) - A Chinese businesswoman convicted of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club and lying to Secret Service agents was deported over the weekend, federal authorities said, more than two years after serving her sentence.

Yujing Zhang was turned over to immigration officials in December 2019 after serving her eight-month sentence.

But she was held at the Glades County Detention Center for three times as long as her prison term mainly because of deportation delays during the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration authorities told the Miami Herald.

At the time of her sentencing, the then 33-year-old Zhang went to Mar-a-Lago “to meet the president and family and just make friends.”

When an incredulous judge questioned her about whether she thought she could really meet the Trumps, Zhang laughed loudly and said she hoped to meet other people, too.

Zhang then told U.S. District Judge Roy Altman that the president told reporters that he had invited Zhang to Mar-a-Lago. But Altman said that was another lie.

It’s unclear what Zhang’s motives were, but the judge said it was clearly about more than getting a photo opportunity.

After serving her sentence and while still detained by U.S. immigration officials, Zhang grew desperate to expedite her return to China.

The newspaper reported she filed a petition in December 2020 to speed up the process, but was not successful.

Zhang wrote in English that she had been held at the Glades County Detention Center, had no money to call her family in China, and needed an attorney to gain her freedom and go home, according to court documents.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

A Southwest Airlines flight lands at General Mitchell International Airport, Wednesday, Oct....
Woman arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee
A gavel.
Woman whose slain son was buried without her loses appeal
Sgt. Jason Calo was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010.
AMVETS honors veterans in Bay City
Four people are dead following a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon.
Authorities begin identifying Michigan plane crash victims