Michigan continues additional food assistance for 700,000 households on SNAP in November

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All Michigan residents who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in November.

This additional assistance is an effort to make groceries more affordable in time for the holidays. Eligible recipients will see the additional food assistance on their Bridge Card from Nov. 13 to 23.

The state has said that these benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.

Regardless of maximum payment, the state has said that all households who are eligible for SNAP will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly.

“My top priority every day is making life easier for Michigan families, and that is especially true as we enter the holiday season,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “By delivering additional relief to Michigan families on their grocery bills, we can ease financial burdens for Michiganders, drive down costs, and put more money in people’s pockets as we all look forward to gathering with our loved ones over the holidays.”

More than 1.26 million people from 700,000 households in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program.

Listed below are the maximum benefits that SNAP recipients receive based on household size:

· One Person: $250

· Two Persons: $459

· Three Persons: $658

· Four Persons: $835

· Five Persons: $992

· Six Persons: $1,190

· Seven Persons: $1,316

· Eight Persons: $1,504

Recipients do not need to apply or make any changes to receive the additional SNAP benefits payment on their Bridge Cards this month.

Those who receive food assistance can check their Michigan Bridge Card benefits balance online.

