Michigan reaches COVID-19 vaccine goal of 70% with at least one shot

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reached the goal of at least 70% of adults with a dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the milestone of nearly 5.7 million Michiganders age 16 and older with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. That achieves a goal set last winter to vaccinate at least 70% of adults before the end of 2021.

COVID-19 vaccines became available to the public about 11 months ago in December 2020. The first doses went to vulnerable residents, health care workers and critical occupations.

Michigan’s vaccine effort expanded during the winter and spring of 2021 by age group and health status before everyone age 5 and older became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in October.

“We know the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are our way out of the pandemic,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Vaccines are how we prevent infectious variants from spreading and threatening our ability to contain the pandemic.”

She thanked scientists who developed the vaccines, health care workers to administered the shots and residents who got vaccinated for reaching the 70% goal on time.

Michigan’s vaccine effort will continue unabated after reaching the goal. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says unvaccinated residents accounted for 93.1% of cases, 90.7% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 90.5% of deaths caused by the illness so far this year.

“We urge Michiganders who are eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible and to continue practices we know help stop the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks and social distancing,” said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. “The vaccine continues to be how we will return to normalcy in the state, and we thank all of those who have done their part to end this pandemic.”

