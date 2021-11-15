Mid-Michigan drop-off sites now open for ‘Operation Christmas Child’

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (11/15/21) - The non-profit group Samaritan’s Purse said Mid-Michigan drop-off sites for ‘Operation Christmas Child’ were now open.

It partnered with local churches across the globe to collect shoebox gifts filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies.

Samaritan’s Purse said since 1993, it had collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

It said it created the annual effort to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world.

Donations could be made during National Collection Week, November 15 - 22. Detailed instructions and drop-off locations were available online.

Detailed instructions and drop-off locations were available online.

