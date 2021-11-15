Mid-Michigan family in search of justice after loved one was shot and killed while hunting

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - One Mid-Michigan family is looking for justice three years after they lost a loved one who was shot and killed while out hunting.

The Yang family is sharing their father’s story in hopes to help find some answers.

ABC12 spoke directly to the family about the unsolved case.

“My dad went out… after work to go hunting and, you know, usually my dad will call in and check in with my mom… but that night my dad didn’t call my mom,” said Mai Yang.

Mai Yang is one of nine children of the late Chong Moua Yang, who says while they’re still looking for clues to figure out who killed her dad.

Mai is now urging people to continue practicing safe hunting etiquette.

“Always check in and let people know where you are, where you’re hunting and what time you’re expected to come home. Because you know that could save your life,” she said.

Nov. 16 will mark three years since Chong Moua Yang was shot and killed at Rose Lake State Game Area in East Lansing.

The FBI is now working with the Bath Township Police Department in hopes to find any new information about who shot and killed Yang.

“We’re still looking for his items and hopefully that will give us a lead into, you know, to the direction that we need. To find justice for my dad.”

Mai says her father had a backpack with him along with a distinctive hunting knife.

“We’re still hopeful like maybe hunters in the woods will like find it still because you know, with the Rose Lake area, it’s a pretty big area.”

Mai is also asking hunters to be aware of their surroundings. “Just know what you’re shooting at. And, you know, just be careful wear your hunter orange, it’s very important.”

The FBI and Bath Township Police will be holding a press conference on Tuesday in hopes to find any new information about his death.

