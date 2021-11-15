Advertisement

Monday marks National Clean Out Your Fridge Day

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Monday is a great day to grab a bucket of soapy water, disinfectant and a sponge. It’s National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day.

Although this holiday may not be as fun as clean out your bar day, it does make sense to scrub the place where food items are kept.

This will also help households get ready for Thanksgiving and other end-of-the-year holidays, which often revolve around feasts.

The Sanitation Foundation International said that drawers that hold meat and vegetables are usually the dirtiest parts of a kitchen.

