Mother concerned after students get pepper-sprayed during altercation at Flint school

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Scared to death and shaking.

That’s why one Flint mother says she’s not sending her 15-year-old son back to school on Monday after her son came home from school on Friday in tears, saying he was pepper-sprayed by police.

”My son today will not go to school. He is scared,” Betty Nostrant said.

Nostrant says it happened after a fight broke out between two other students at Flint’s Southwestern Classical Academy and that her son was just one of many other students caught in the middle of it all.

She’s concerned about how the situation was handled, and she’s demanding an explanation.

ABC12 called Southwestern Classical Academy and asked to speak with the Principal. We were told he was in the middle of handling the situation, getting the entire school together to address what happened. One mother we spoke to says parents need to be part of that conversation as well.

”He came running up to the door, rushing in the door, crying, screaming that it hurts,” Nostrant said.

Nostrant says her son’s eyes were swollen shut and full of tears, his face was beet red, and his shirt stained with pepper spray. It all happened on Friday afternoon.

“He got in a hallway with some kids that were fighting, and the police were there, and they put off mace. He had no time to really react,” Nostrant said.

Nostrant immediately flushed his eyes out with cold milk, which is known to cool the burning sensation. Three hours later, she says she received a robocall about the altercation, saying the school needed assistance from local police.

Nostrant says even so, sending students home on a bus without proper care was flat out wrong.

“They should’ve called for ambulances and medical, and teachers could’ve helped make sure that these kids got the care that they needed. That they got this stuff off their face and hands,” Nostrant said.

Nostrant says she called the school principal about working out a town hall for parents.

Over the weekend the district’s Interim Superintendent released a statement saying the school followed safety protocols by implementing lockdown procedures.

ABC12 did reach out to Flint Community Schools again on Monday, and they directed us to Flint Police to answer questions about how many people were involved and why pepper spray was used. However, when we reached out to police, they did not follow up with a response.

