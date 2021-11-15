Ruling expected Monday on permits for Genesee Township asphalt plant

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy plans to decide Monday whether a permit will be given for the construction of a new asphalt plant in Genesee Township.

The department received hundreds of responses during the public comment period, which ended Sept. 22. Regulators can decide to approve the required air quality permit with or without changes -- or to deny the permit altogether.

The plant would be located in an industrial area along Energy Drive, which is near the intersection of Dort Highway and Carpenter Road on the border of Genesee Township and Flint.

A coalition delivered petitions to Lansing against the construction. Michigan United says the petitions were signed by over 3,000 people concerned about the environmental effects of the plant.

Opponents of the plant held a vigil last week to “mourn the death of clean air” in the area if the plant is approved.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended more studies before the state makes a final decision on the Ajax plans. Federal regulators noted that the plant is proposed for an area already facing air quality issues, so the state should consider its effect in conjunction with other air pollution sources in the area.

The EPA also recommends that state environmental regulators consider concerns about the plant outside of the scope of an air quality permit, including possible civil rights issues.

