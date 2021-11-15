Warming up into the middle of the week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Hunter’s today will be happy with a little bit of white on the ground up north! It’ll melt quickly, however. Temperatures will be warming into the middle of the week with some rain making its way on through.

Today expect highs to creep up near 40 degrees. A gusty west wind will still bring us the chance of a few scattered flurries from lake effect on the west side of the state, though. Winds will be gusting over 20 mph at times this afternoon.

Tonight will be quiet, yet cold, with lows in the upper 20s. Skies will be variably cloudy.

Tuesday we’ll see a few peeks of sun, but largely remain mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up even more into the middle 40s.

Wednesday our next weather making moves in. It’ll be a warm front in the morning quickly followed by a cold front in the afternoon. This is because of a system spiraling on through to the north. Temperatures will spike into the upper 50s then come crashing down in the evening. Rain showers will be likely as well.

For the rest of the week we’ll be in the lower 40s with partly sunny skies.

