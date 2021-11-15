Advertisement

Woman arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee

A Southwest Airlines flight lands at General Mitchell International Airport, Wednesday, Oct....
A Southwest Airlines flight lands at General Mitchell International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. Southwest will let unvaccinated employees keep working past early December instead of putting them on unpaid leave if they apply for an exemption on medical or religious grounds.(AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DALLAS (WJRT) (AP) - Dallas police say a woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport.

Police say 32-year-old Arielle Jean Jackson was arrested Saturday afternoon at Love Field.

Police said Jackson has been charged with aggravated assault.

A Southwest Airlines spokesman says the incident happened during the boarding process for a flight from Dallas to New York’s La Guardia Airport.

The airline spokesman says the employee who was hit was taken to a hospital and then released Saturday night.

