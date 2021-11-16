27-year-old convicted in deadly shooting of Saginaw track star, other man

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man has been convicted of killing two men at a Saginaw gas station.

A jury found 27-year-old Roderick Branes guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and other firearm offenses.

Barnes was accused of shooting 19-year-old Tony Martin and 22-year-old Ricky Morgan on July 19, 2020, at the Sunoco gas station on East Genesee Avenue. Barnes was arrested in September on two counts of murder.

Police say the shooting came after a dispute involving the three men. A woman also was injured during the incident.

Martin was a former Saginaw High School standout who set a state long jump record in 2019. He had completed his freshman year as a member of the Michigan State University track and field team when he was killed.

Barnes faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in January.

