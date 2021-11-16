Advertisement

The Barn sports bar in Fenton planning community meal on Thanksgiving

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Barn sports bar in Fenton is preparing for its seventh annual Thanksgiving community lunch.

Over the years, the Barn has given free food to the community on Thanksgiving morning. Event planner Bianca Wurtz talked about the event and how the community can take part.

The Barn is located at 715 Torrey Road in Fenton. Click here for more information or email thebarnfenton@gmail.com to arrange a meal delivery for people who cannot travel.

