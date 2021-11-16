City of Flint installing speed bumps on local roads

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Speed bumps are being added to multiple Flint residential neighborhoods in an effort to slow people down.

‘They’re enough of an obstacle that it will slow the car down, but not so much of an obstacle that it will endanger the car,” said John Daly, Flint’s Transportation Infrastructure Director.

The project and grant funding were both approved months ago, but supply shortages forced the city to wait until mid- November to start installing them.

Daly said that 60 different streets with have these added to them eventually and first up is Eldorado Street.

It’s an area Flint Police say they have the most issues with speeding through residential neighborhoods.

“Most of the time on our local roads, the speed limits are between 35-45 MPH and we have people that are just driving excessive rates of speed,” said Daly.

The bumps won’t damage vehicles, but it should stop people from speeding.

“The object is to slow them down,” said Daly. “And more than anything else, you’re going to get a bump bump out of that.”

Eldorado street has already had some of these bumps test out on the road, since it is such an issue area for speeding.

“It’s a long street with a pretty good downhill gradient on it, so it lends itself to speeding,” said Daly.

Eldorado won’t be the only trouble spot being targeted.

“What we did was we went to the traffic division at the police department and asked the traffic division to take a look at their speeding records and tell us where these would be the most effective,” said Daly.

Daly says these speed bumps will be removed in the winter so they won’t be damaged during winter plowing.

Only five areas will see them installed this November, but come spring they will go in at all 60 locations.

