Clouds increase Tuesday, rain Wednesday

Soggy Wednesday
By Brad Sugden
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - High pressure to the south will help to keep us dry today with lighter winds, but as the next system approaches we’ll see more clouds arrive. Rain moves in tomorrow with warm temperatures, then we cool right back off Thursday with drier weather to end the week!

Today’s highs will only be around 40 degrees. We’ll see a little sun, but plenty of clouds, particularly to end the afternoon and evening. Winds will be out of the S today at 5-10mph, picking up to 10-15mph tonight.

Temps will briefly dip to the mid 30s, then rise into tomorrow morning. We’ll start Wednesday in the mid 40s to around 50, then make it up to near 60 for the afternoon! Along with the warmth comes rain – scattered showers continue throughout the day tomorrow into the evening.

We’re drier into Wednesday night and Thursday, just some spotty wintry mix, with colder air moving in. Highs Thursday will only be in the upper 30s with wind chills in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees.

