Councilman Eric Mays elected Flint City Council President

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -”They want to see us serve them and take care of the business of the people and that’ll be the priority,” said newly elected Council President, Eric Mays.

A new era begins Monday at Flint City Hall as the Council elects a new president.

Eric Mays is now in charge- elected City Council president following a 5-4 vote.

Mays has been a council member since 2013...representing the city’s north side.

Mays said he wants to do what’s best for the people of Flint-- and he says that means trying to create a different environment than what residents have seen at City Hall.

”I hope to demonstrate a level of professionalism. A level of kindness and a level of, you know, just treat people like you want to be treated,” Mays said.

From tackling the budget, to addressing the issue of crime and blight Mays hopes this newly seated council will be a much more productive one than the last.

This is not the first time Mays has had a leadership role on Council. He was appointed chairman of the Finance Committee in 2018.

He was removed a year later by then council President Hebert Winfrey after engaging in public feuds with former councilwoman Kate Fields and current councilwoman Eva Worthing.

Worthing voted against Mays becoming President.

”I think the wrong decision was made. Obviously, I’m going to work with my colleagues and try to get the business of the city done, but I believe that there will be buyers remorse sooner than later,” said Flint City Councilwoman, Eva Worthing.

Council members also retook the oath of office Monday night.

City Clerk Inez Brown said that while last Monday’s oath was valid, she still wanted to do it again before their first official meeting.

