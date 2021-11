FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The ABC12 News mobile app will be discontinued soon, but we have a new one ready for you to download. It’s available in the app stores now!

The ABC12 News mobile app will be discontinued soon, but we have a new one ready for you to download. It's available in the app stores now! (WJRT)

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.